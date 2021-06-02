I saw the May 19 column about reining in campaign cash ("Time for an amendment to rein in campaign cash," Page 4A) and agreed. I have thought that both political parties have become controlled by who gives the most money rather than the interests of the American people. After reading the article, I realized this was another extremist political example of something that is good only when it favors you.
Author Jim Rubens writes “Now that the tide has turned against us, it is time for conservatives to return to first principles.” Obviously, ethics are only good if they work for you.
On Memorial Day, we honored all those who died for this country. We need to remember that they died not just for one political party but for all of America. They were not of only one race, religion, background, ethnicity or political group; they were all Americans fighting for an America for all.
We seem to have lost that idea over the years. We allow our politics to be so divisive that only one party's opinion rules and we cannot tolerate another view of what could be best for whole community. Obviously, we do not have the same income, interests, lifestyles or even live in the same geographic areas. But to deny and disrespect any different view or idea of what works best for our state or country borders on dictatorship and is not what those who fought for this country fought for.
PAT SCOTT
Beloit