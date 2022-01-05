Our nation’s founders created our republic’s democracy upon the ideology that we are a nation of individuals, unique and diverse in many ways—by gender, physically, health-wise, religiously, racially, ethnically, financially and by our abilities. Every American enjoys freedoms, liberties and rights, including the right to our own beliefs and opinions.
Americans once got rabid over athletics, or even consumer products. Packers fans vs. Bears fans. GM fans refuse to buy Ford and vice versa. Parker Pen fans might never use a Sheaffer pen, etc.
Today, politics has now become our national pastime—and blood sport.
Democrats call Republicans fascist, religious, racist or insurgents. Republican voters are called deplorables, supported by FOX News and radio folks (like the late Rush Limbaugh), who must be silenced and purged.
Republicans call Democrats Marxist, anti-police, anti-religion, intolerant, election cheaters and law breakers. They say Dem voters do not like America, capitalism, immigration laws and are supported by wealthy elitists, globalist corporations and liberal social media outlets that must be stopped from destroying our nation.
Allowing political party views a higher priority in life than national unity in the form of justice, fairness, tolerance and political neutrality means America is lost. Democracy, as defined by the Bill of Rights and U.S. Constitution, is extinguished.
One thought process does not fit all. Don’t let any political party’s platform suppress your views, rights or freedoms. Brainwashed political party legionnaires can be evil. Stay politically independent. Advocate right over wrong. Political tolerance will make America stronger.