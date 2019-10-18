When a person points out that the impeachment of a president is the undoing of a national election, indicating that it undoes the will of the people, I would like to remind anyone who takes that view that Donald Trump, despite his self-deluded claims, did not receive the majority vote.

Furthermore, world history illustrates many instances of leaders who violated to a harmful maximum the fundamental laws or basic morality of their countries. The Founding Fathers of this country realized this could happen and provided a way to remove a president who demonstrated blatant disregard of declared laws.

I personally would rather Trump be voted out of office in the next election. It would indicate a groundswell of more voters who recognize Trump for what he really is: an unashamed, self-deluded egotist who thinks he tells it like it is but, in reality, adjusts situations to fit his own preconceived notions. He lies whenever it suits his purpose, prefers to act "from the gut" rather than seek information and believes loyalty to him is more valuable than truth, logic or service to country.

He has not made American great again and has sullied our longtime status as a symbol of freedom, opportunity and hope for all. He has destroyed thousands of innocent lives, betrayed honor and allies and brought the nation to a low even beyond the likes of Joe McCarthy. His legacy will be the record of the poorest president we ever had.

JOANNE O. ANDERSON

Janesville