I am writing to urge Whitewater residents to vote "yes" on the Whitewater Unified School District referendum Nov. 6. A "yes" vote will provide the district with the means to continue supporting Whitewater schools and the many wonderful programs offered to students.
The school district has experienced many achievements recently. Among many others, class sizes have remained small, ACT scores at the high school have continued to increase and the district has been able to continue offering a strong music program. However, to keep our schools operating at their best, we need to support the operational referendum.
A "yes" vote will bring many benefits to students. The referendum will allow the school district to maintain the many excellent school programs and small class sizes. Additionally, the referendum will provide for much-needed student support and mental health services, co-curricular programs, technology and safety.
In addition to the benefits for students, I also want to emphasize the long-term implications of a "yes" vote. Our schools have experienced success lately due to strong support through prior referendums. We need to continue this support. Better achieving schools will likely continue making our school system more attractive thereby encouraging more parents to settle in Whitewater. More parents choosing the Whitewater Unified School District means more funding for our schools and, as importantly, more dollars for local businesses.
K. PRAVEEN PARBOTEEAH
Whitewater
