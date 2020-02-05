Once again the Republican Party has demonstrated that it will do anything no matter how corrupt to win. The Republican Senate did not hold an impeachment trial. A trial has witnesses and documentary evidence. No, what they held was a seminar designed to cover up the undisputed fact that Donald Trump used the power of the Oval Office to extort a personal favor--smearing the name of his political rival--from a country dependent on U.S. aid to defend itself from Vladimir Putin, Trump's best bud. He only released the aid after the jig was up when the whistleblower came forward.
The Senate prevented witnesses from testifying and stopped the submission of written documents because everyone knows the evidence would only confirm Trump's guilt. If there were any information or witnesses that could exonerate Trump, they would have been presented in a New York minute. The Republicans can vote to acquit Trump, and Trump will run around saying he's been exonerated from a witch hunt. But while Trump is running around claiming to be vindicated, as he continues to invite other countries to interfere in our election and God knows what else, we should remember the following: No matter if the Republican senators vote against removal and no matter what Trump says, he'll still have been impeached forever. Moreover, he will not have even been acquitted or exonerated. There's no such thing as an acquittal from a seminar.
KAREN FULBRIGHT-ANDERSON
Elkhorn