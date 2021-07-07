Tim Bremel's "simple" solution to a nonexistent problem (voter fraud) is the creation of a "national citizen database," run by a "small department" that issues a "citizenship card." (Page 6A, June 25).
If a whole new federal bureaucracy is to be created, perhaps the first step is to back up and find out the procedures and safeguards already in place and then determine if there is a problem. An excellent resource is the Wisconsin Elections Commission website containing information on voter registration, vote counting, post-election audits and annual reports to the Legislature on suspected election fraud, irregularities or violations.
After the 2020 presidential election, Wisconsin's local election officials flagged 27 potential voter fraud cases out of 3.3 million votes cast. Sixteen were people who mistakenly used the address of a western Wisconsin UPS store.
I think our real problems are false information and absurd conspiracy theories being circulated on the internet and elsewhere along with politicians who aren't mature enough to face the fact that they lost the election because more citizens voted for the other candidate. Our democracy is also challenged by low voter turnouts, especially in off-year elections: 50% in 2018. Maybe a radio talk show program could address these challenges?
Yes, let's do all we can to make it easy for citizens to vote and eliminate any "confusing mess of rules" while increasing citizen confidence in the process. But no to a citizen database. It's a solution in search of a problem.
CORAL SWANSON
Janesville