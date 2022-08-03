I think it's important in primary elections for voters to research the major differences between candidates so an informed selection can be made. Oftentimes people don't do this homework and instead base their vote on factors unrelated to the position (incumbent candidate, number of political signs in the neighborhood, name recognition, etc.).

I've known Troy Egger for five years now and consider him a good friend. I know his values, what he stands for, and what his vision is for the office of Rock County sheriff. I went to Troy's website (troyeggerforsheriff.com) but also to his opponent's site.

