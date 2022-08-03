I think it's important in primary elections for voters to research the major differences between candidates so an informed selection can be made. Oftentimes people don't do this homework and instead base their vote on factors unrelated to the position (incumbent candidate, number of political signs in the neighborhood, name recognition, etc.).
I've known Troy Egger for five years now and consider him a good friend. I know his values, what he stands for, and what his vision is for the office of Rock County sheriff. I went to Troy's website (troyeggerforsheriff.com) but also to his opponent's site.
What I found initially are the many similarities: leadership, experience, supportive families, both very capable candidates. The major difference, in my opinion, is their respective visions of the current state of the Rock County Sheriff's Office.
Troy believes there is room for improvement and the department needs to evolve with the changing times. A focus should be placed on strengthening relationships within the sheriff's department, between other local law enforcement agencies, area nonprofits, and most importantly, the citizens of Rock County. Ultimately this leads to a safer community.
Troy was born for law enforcement. It's what he knows and loves. It's who he is. Troy Egger is the progressive candidate for sheriff that will build relationships in order to strengthen the community. He is better suited for the current challenges and those to come. On August 9, be informed-vote for reform. Vote Troy Egger for sheriff.