I am writing to ask you to vote for Joe Kromholz for the Whitewater Unified School District Board. He strongly believes in the Whitewater School District as his son attended the school and received an excellent education. He wants all students in the district to have access to the same quality education his son received. He believes that we need to rally around and support our teachers and the schools as a community.
Joe believes we need to fight to ensure that the school gets adequate funding from the state. He looks forward to working with the state Legislature to get the needed funding so that the district is no longer reliant on referendums for operational expenses.
Joe also believes we need to invest more in technical education to satisfy the need for skilled workers in the future. He will also propose that the district initiate a dual-language program focusing on Spanish as he believes that a Spanish curriculum will provide stronger preparation for students.
Another important reason people should vote for Joe is that he will continue to listen and communicate board processes. When the district had to deal with a contentious issue recently, he welcomed a meeting to discuss the issue with constituents. The meeting helped clarify misconceptions and eased the concerns of many.
Finally, the most important reason to vote for Joe is that he is a wonderful human being. His humanity will be very beneficial as he works hard to help everyone.