The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs has many recurring problems that need to be fixed to ensure no more scandals occur.

The government needs to revise its current system and provide efficient services that will benefit the veterans and continue to move the department in a positive direction. Often times, the money the department receives is not used properly. To fix its current problems, it should better direct funds to specific places that need it the most.

It is extremely important to pinpoint each issue and ensure that veterans are getting the best quality of care. The primary concern of the department should always be the veterans.

While researching in Washington, D.C., I learned during an interview that there was a possibility of privatizing the department. Even though privatization has the potential to create some good changes, keeping the VA strictly a government organization would be more beneficial and would create fewer complications in the long run.

Sticking to the current system and working on solving problems would be more important than attempting to change all of the current policies in place.

CARLY SCHMOLDT

Janesville Craig