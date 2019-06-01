Wisconsin’s policy of energy production has often been scrutinized in the past with its current methods of production being technologically behind.

Wisconsin has been trying to stick with utilizing coal, natural gas and other fossil fuels for energy, while it does little to innovate into renewable and carbon-free energy sources. One of the best options that Wisconsin could branch into is nuclear energy.

Wisconsin only has one operating nuclear plant, Point Beach, and it still manages to generate more than 15 percent of the state’s electricity. Also, nuclear plants have some of the lowest operating costs in comparison to fossil fuel plants.

The only factor that makes nuclear unappealing is the high construction costs of building the plant. However, according to the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin, Point Beach has been consistently turning a profit of more than $200 million each year. Even with its steep initial costs, nuclear energy proves to be a much more affordable energy option for the state.

Expanding the nuclear program would finally steer Wisconsin on a path away from fossil fuels and would bring the state a much more affordable system of energy production.

JARED RASMUSSEN

Janesville Craig