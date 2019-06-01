Foxconn has been the most intriguing topic in present Wisconsin politics. It is a display panel factory that signed a contract with the state during former governor Scott Walker’s term to make a $10 billion investment.

Projected calculations are that Foxconn in 15 years could add $78 billion to Wisconsin’s GDP. Not only could the contract become an everlasting revenue stream, but Foxconn has promised to create 13,000 Wisconsin jobs. President Donald Trump said that Foxconn could be “Wisconsin’s own Silicon Valley.”

Despite the hype, Foxconn has stalled in its operation, leading the Wisconsin people to question Foxconn’s contributions to the state. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said if job growth and investment returns do not come, the state will not have to pay Foxconn in terms of tax credits and other incentives.

From my interview with Assembly Democratic Leader Gordon Hintz, I learned Wisconsin does not have a market to support Foxconn. He predicted the deal was going to be flawed because of Foxconn’s history of disregarding another state’s contract and leaving.

The overall confusion with Foxconn stems from its lack of ability to openly communicate with Wisconsin’s government. But there is no going back now, so it’s all up to Foxconn.

JAKE FIEIRAS

Janesville Craig