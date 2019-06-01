The federal minimum wage is currently $7.25 and needs to be increased.

Since 2009, the last time the minimum wage was increased, inflation has held at 2.8% per year. This makes the buying power of $7.25 much less than what it was. That makes it nearly impossible for people who make the minimum wage to survive.

Many members of Congress are pushing for $15 per hour by 2024. That is far above what it would take to catch up with inflation and such a large increase could cause problems for the economy. Many people against an increase to the $15 minimum wage say it would only cause businesses to cut jobs and move toward more automation.

Somewhere between today's level and that $15 mark would be appropriate to ensure that while trying to help people, it doesn’t hurt them. Another problem with a large increase would be its effect on places that have a lower cost of living, making $15 an hour into more than a living wage.

During my interview with Raj Nayak of the National Employment Law Project, he said that the minimum wage should be increased but should be up to states to decide. An increase is needed. However, $15 seems to be too high.

NATHAN DAVIS

Janesville Parker