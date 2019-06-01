State environmental groups are scrutinizing the plans of Foxconn, the Taiwan-based technology company planning to build a manufacturing plant in Mount Pleasant.

The primary concern is the diversion of water from Lake Michigan to the plant. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources reported the plant initially requested using 20.6 million gallons of water a day, but Foxconn proposed to lower that amount with the use of a highly advanced zero liquid discharge system that reuses treated water. This would reduce the amount of water used to only 3 million gallons a day.

Some environmental groups have expressed concern over the location of the Foxconn plant. According to the 2008 Great Lakes Compact between various U.S. states, including Wisconsin and Canadian provinces, water taken from Lake Michigan for industrial uses must remain within the Great Lakes Basin, but Foxconn is located in a straddling community. The city of Racine was approved to divert an average of 7 million gallons a day to the Foxconn plant.

If Foxconn fails to follow state environmental standards, there will be consequences. With the proper oversight from the DNR and environmental groups, Foxconn has the potential to be a positive corporate citizen and bring economic support to the state.

ERIN OSBORNE

Janesville Parker