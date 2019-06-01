Right now, to the United States at least, Brexit seems to be a very obscure topic.

To the Europeans and those with connections in Europe, however, it caused weeks of panicked conversation about negotiations between the United Kingdom and the European Union to reach an agreement to postpone the inevitable market crashes the enactment of Brexit will cause. Professors at Georgetown University are noted as having much interest in this topic. They have held several forums with guests from the Britain and EU to address college students and community members.

One professor, in particular, was accepting interviews with interested people to talk about Brexit. He discussed not only the consequences of Brexit on the EU, but the consequences of Brexit on the United States' economy.

It seems only professors really care about Brexit at the moment. When I asked the staffers for members of Congress for an interview about the topic, they refused. These refusals are understandable given the consequences for the global economy haven’t been initiated yet.

But these consequences will eventually begin. In the meantime, everyone should inform themselves about how these events affecting the UK and Europe could also affect them and their families.

ERIN BLEICHER

Janesville Parker