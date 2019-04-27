It has come to my attention that students have been overpowered and overstressed by homework.

Students these days are writing four-page essays to 10-step math problems, all of which kids are struggling with every day.

For all surrounding schools, homework is required—but is it necessary?

According to the National PTA, students should only be doing 10 minutes for what grade they are in. For example, a ninth-grader should be doing an hour and a half of homework a night. In my experience, this is never the case.

Throughout the week of April 23, I had an average of two hours of homework. That might not seem a lot to community members, but after applying after-school sports, jobs and responsibilities, time really adds up. Studies, including one by a Stanford University researcher, have found that excessive homework can have serious effects on health including sleep deprivation, exhaustion, and weight loss.

All teenagers these days are struggling with something, yet most of them don’t share them.

In researching homework, I have found that teachers don’t understand the concept that students have lives outside of school and that students all have their own problems coordinating with stress.

The homework that students are assigned should be limited with students enjoying the time while they are young.

AMANDA VISGER

Brodhead High School ninth-grader