It has come to my attention that students have been overpowered and overstressed by homework.

Students these days are writing four-page essays to 10-step math problems, all of which kids are struggling with every day.

For all surrounding schools, homework is required—but is it necessary?

According to the National PTA, students should only be doing 10 minutes for what grade they are in. For example, a ninth-grader should be doing an hour and a half of homework a night. In my experience, this is never the case.

Throughout the week of April 23, I had an average of two hours of homework. That might not seem a lot to community members, but after applying after-school sports, jobs and responsibilities, time really adds up. Studies, including one by a Stanford University researcher, have found that excessive homework can have serious effects on health including sleep deprivation, exhaustion, and weight loss.

All teenagers these days are struggling with something, yet most of them don’t share them.

In researching homework, I have found that teachers don’t understand the concept that students have lives outside of school and that students all have their own problems coordinating with stress.

The homework that students are assigned should be limited with students enjoying the time while they are young.

AMANDA VISGER

Brodhead High School ninth-grader

Tags

GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement

  • Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also.
  • Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone.
  • Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
  • Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments.
  • Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history.
  • Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation.
  • Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story?
  • Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic.
  • Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712.
  • Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate.

Report comment abuse

Users on iOS devices (iPhone, iPad) are currently unable to comment. This is a known bug.