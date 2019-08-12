In 2017, Donald Trump quietly rolled back an Obama-era regulation that made it harder for people with severe mental health problems to buy guns. At that time, the National Rifle Association said the Obama rule infringed on Second Amendment rights to buy guns, even though the regulation specifically targeted people who were diagnosed with mental illness.

Ninety percent of Americans support background checks for all gun sales. Yet, as reported Aug. 7 in The Gazette, “Democratic lawmakers for years have introduced a number of measures that would make it more difficult to possess firearms--especially ones that can kill a number of people in just seconds. But Republican lawmakers who control the state Legislature won’t take up any legislation that places new restrictions on guns...."

It is time to vote these Republicans out of office.

CAROL AULABAUGH

Orfordville