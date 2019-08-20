A recent headline in The Gazette read, “Gunman Wounds At Least Six Cops.”

Almost every day one can read about murders or “lesser incidents” involving guns, and unless they result in a mass murder, they are so common they don’t even deserve the front page. This country has been desensitized to murder and mayhem, and in between all this senseless bloodshed and sorrow stands the NRA and too many do-nothing members of Congress.

Why do we continue to accept the interpretation of the Second Amendment as promulgated by the NRA?!

In Colonial times, the Founding Fathers were dealing with the laws and armies of an English king with divine rights, and they tried to make sure the government they set up had no similar right to invade harmless civilian dwellings to confiscate weapons that could be used against it. The Second Amendment clarified this provision, but can any thinking person believe that the makers of our laws in those days could even imagine the kinds of weapons that are available nowadays; and, in particular, that there would exist so many people capable of taking up such a weapon and killing fellow citizens that they did not know and were no threat at all to them?

If the Second Amendment cannot be interpreted to guard against such people, then the Second Amendment needs amending! I believe that is too extreme. But the current proposals by Democratic members of Congress should be given an honest and bipartisan hearing by Senate Republicans, NRA lobbying be damned, And how about a federal buyback of weapons that can and should only be used in war?

When are we going to do something? Let the people decide, not the NRA!

JOANNE O. ANDERSON

Janesville