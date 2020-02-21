The investigation into President Trump over Russian interference in the 2016 election was based on the Steele dossier, which was paid for by the Democratic National Committee. Inspector General Michael Horowitz faulted top FBI officials for relying on the dossier's unverified claims about Trump. The dossier played a central role in the Russia hoax and was used to justify extensive spying on Carter Page in an effort to attack Trump.
In Senate testimony Horowitz said, "We are deeply concerned that so many basic and fundamental errors were made by three separate, hand-picked investigative teams; on one of the most sensitive FBI investigations; after the matter had been briefed to the highest levels within the FBI."
Horowitz criticized the failure of those who prepared the FISA applications, supervisors in the chain of command and FBI senior officials. Horowitz concluded that the FBI’s investigation was filled with serious missteps and the concealment of exculpatory information from the FISA court. The report said at least 17 "significant errors and omissions" were discovered in the Page FISA applications. One FBI lawyer altered an email to bolster his case against Page.
Horowitz said investigators failed to meet the basic obligation to ensure that the Page FISA applications were accurate; they concealed key information that didn’t support their premise; and they withheld information that cast doubt on Steele's credibility and his claims.
Read the inspector general’s report. It exposes the lies media has been telling you. Vote for Trump in November.
FRAN HANUS
Milton