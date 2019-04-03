April is Child Abuse Prevention month, an appropriate time to raise awareness of adverse childhood experiences (ACEs). In a state survey, Rock County had the highest rate of adults reporting four or more ACEs. ACEs are not limited to abuse but include things like domestic violence, substance abuse and separation from a parent. Anything that makes a child’s home feel unsafe is damaging to lifelong health and well being.

When children grow up in abusive, neglectful or unsafe homes, their brains adapt to that environment. These brain changes can cause behavior problems in school, difficulty managing emotions and can make coping with stress a challenge. When these children grow up, they often repeat the cycle, not because they choose to but because stress causes them to react in familiar ways.

In the documentary "Broken Places," Daniella says that her biggest fear is repeating the cycle with her children. Ten years later, she finds herself in danger of losing her children because of her alcoholic husband’s abuse. Even with the best of intentions, she fell into the patterns of her childhood.

This cycle can be broken. With commitment, honesty and social support, people can learn new patterns of behavior, find healthy coping skills and create a safe and nurturing home for their children.

Whether you want to change or want to support others, there are opportunities. "Broken Places" is screening at 6 p.m. April 9 at Craig High School. More information about breaking the cycle and how to help are available at JM4C.org.

SHARI FABER

Project coordinator at Janesville Mobilizing 4 Change