Nov. 11 is Armistice Day when hostilities ceased in the “The Great War,” which killed 20 million people. Twenty years later, a second world war would claim 50 million lives.

Armistice Day was to be a day dedicated to world peace. Congress stated in its 1926 resolution, “Whereas the 11th of November 1918, marked the cessation of the most destructive, sanguinary, and far reaching war in human annals ... and Whereas it is fitting that the recurring anniversary of this date should be commemorated with thanksgiving and prayer and exercises designed to perpetuate peace through good will and mutual understanding between nations....”

We aren’t doing very well. Today, the United States is officially engaged in wars in seven countries. Armistice Day has been renamed Veterans Day. While veterans deserve to be honored, I regret the loss of the original intent of this day: peace and understanding between nations.

Dwight Eisenhower said, “I hate war as only a soldier who has lived it can, only as one who has seen its brutality, its futility, its stupidity.” Eisenhower was a leader. Today, Bone Spur Trump dishonors veterans for his own personal gain, e.g. Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, John McCain and Capt. Humayun Khan’s mother. Very sad.

Six thousand veterans a year commit suicide. Forty thousand veterans are homeless on any given night. War has many costs. When people thank me for my service, I urge them to work harder for peace.

NORMAN AULABAUGH

Orfordville