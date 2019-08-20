Just to show how interested or disinterested our state's U.S. Senators and Congressmen are on gun control, back in February 2018 I sent all of our Wisconsin U.S. Representatives—Democrats and Republicans—a letter asking them if they would sponsor or co-sponsor a bill to outlaw high-capacity magazines for rifles and pistols.

A four-round magazine comes with most hunting rifles. This is plenty of ammunition for any gun. High-capacity magazines have no use in our society.

The only representative I heard back from was Republican Mike Gallagher. The rest of our representatives must not be interested in gun control.

All of our U.S. Representatives talk good talk on gun control, but when it comes time to act, there is no action in gun control.

I am a member of the National Rifle Association, and I feel something has to be done about these high-capacity magazines.

JOHN R. BERGMAN

Milton