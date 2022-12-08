So let’s get real. I don’t know anyone who wouldn’t want to push this project forward. The question becomes is it needed and at what cost. Let’s look at some of the variables:

A deteriorated ice arena: Estimates to repair the existing ice arena range between $20-25 million. Does this make sense when it’s landlocked? We would surely lose the Janesville Jets. Bill McCoshen has hinted to this. If we didn’t, how much would this hurt the Janesville community. If we didn’t renovate the ice arena could the money be better spent continuing to revitalize the downtown and the riverfront? I’m all for adding more amenities. However, how much would not having an ice arena hurt Janesville?

