So let’s get real. I don’t know anyone who wouldn’t want to push this project forward. The question becomes is it needed and at what cost. Let’s look at some of the variables:
A deteriorated ice arena: Estimates to repair the existing ice arena range between $20-25 million. Does this make sense when it’s landlocked? We would surely lose the Janesville Jets. Bill McCoshen has hinted to this. If we didn’t, how much would this hurt the Janesville community. If we didn’t renovate the ice arena could the money be better spent continuing to revitalize the downtown and the riverfront? I’m all for adding more amenities. However, how much would not having an ice arena hurt Janesville?
The Woodman's ice arena: So, a great option to redoing the old arena. However, it comes with a projected $50 million price tag. It appears that taxpayers will have to flip for $12 million of that. The problem here is that there are a lot of assumptions built into the $50 million dollar price tag which can cause us, the taxpayers to come up with more dollars. Yet the council wants to pass a resolution to commit to an amount, or range, of taxpayer dollars for the project.
I have no doubt that this would be a fantastic amenity for Janesville. The stakeholders have exhaustively sold us on the benefits( some of them pure fluff and speculative). Again, would the benefits be far greater if we committed to using this money toward the further development of the downtown and riverfront.
Now there is much to discuss about the management of the center, the ongoing and maybe perpetual losing proposition of running the facility, tax payer cost (certainly more than a cup of coffee) and more. Too much to cover in this article.
I have one last comment on the abysmal handling of this project.
As a former city council member, I respect the council members who essentially volunteer their time to help run this city. It is a thankless job.
Having said this, they have failed miserably in the way this project has been handled. The lack of transparency has been obvious. This has led to so much distrust among our citizens. I even question whether the council has the financial capabilities to make decisions regarding this project. Is this project too big for them to handle?
There is so much more that can be discussed in depth. Stay tuned.