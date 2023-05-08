Im Hispanic and as a Hispanic I find it silly that people like Yusuf Adama on Beloit's city council, would call enforcement of illegal immigration as something racist.
You might have seen the La Raza protest at the capital last week. Racism on the basis of securing the border was not even brought up. It was not even mentioned.
My brothers of La Raza believe there needs to be control at the border and the US needs to stop illegal immigration. In my native country of Mexico, we all feel that the Mexican government needs to do more at stopping illegal crossings from Guatemala.
Mexico is the bridge between central America and the US. There is nothing racist about stopping our own blood relatives from crossing. We just feel it makes sense for economic and safety reasons.
Don't listen to the Stand-Against-Racism conspiracists. That Stand-Against-Racism stuff is a conspiracy theory. We minorities feel no racism what-so-ever in the U.S. My Hispanic brothers of La Raza believe in stopping the flow of illegal immigrants. We feel no racism towards us for doing so.
Biden's open border is causing our people to die at the border by the hundreds. The border is a magnet for drug cartels, human trafficking, kidnappings, murder, looting, and lack of sanitary conditions. My brothers are dying. I cannot stress this enough, my people are dying. Please listen to Mike Zoril and pass his resolution to stand against illegal immigration and write to your congressman to do the same. God help us.