Will the GOP abandon its remaining honor?
As a citizen of Janesville, I did not vote for Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald or Assembly Speaker Robin Vos for governor. They did not run for governor. Why should citizens of this state turn over the keys of an effective government operation to them through the recently proposed bills AB1069-AB1073? Have they abandoned any previous smattering of honor that their party once had? Hot air balloons rise quickly, but they fall even faster. Good government takes work and cooperation, something sadly missing nowadays. Voters may have a longer memory than they realize.
WESLEY DAVIS
Janesville
Wastewater rate hike hurts those on fixed incomes
Where is the logic with the Janesville City Council’s decision Nov. 26 to raise wastewater rates by 6.9 percent? I live by myself and use water for laundry washing and bathing. But I have no dishwasher and don’t water my lawn. I’m in my seventies and live on a fixed income.
How about doing a comparison of water use among different households? And how about using your so-called brains on this issue?
ROLAND HANAMAN
Janesville
Gained a new perspective of mankind as a bell ringer
After the nightly news, it would seem that our country is full of corruption and evil men. As I sat outside Walmart for eight hours ringing the Salvation Army bell, my whole perspective changed.
All day long, the most beautiful, loving, caring and giving people passed by me. A lot of families passed by me. They had wonderful, beautiful children. A lot of parents would teach their children to give to the poor by giving their children money to put into the red kettle.
The most marvelous thing is that I saw Adam show up in many different sizes, shapes and colors. Out of one man came the human race. We are one body, and we are equal. There can be no divisions in one body, and one part of the body is not greater than the rest.
Please come and see me, “the dancing pumpkin.” I would love to see you and your children. I will be at Walmart from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
DAVID GABBEY
Janesville
A pledge to continue serving town of Delavan
Dec. 1 brings the start of a new campaign for town of Delavan chairman. My pledge is to continue to listen, plan and protect.
The pledge to “listen” can be seen during the extended public hearings I held for complicated or expensive town decisions and public comment sections that encourage the contribution of citizens present.
The pledge to “plan” has been realized through my implementation of long-range planning at the town. I have instituted a long-term capital plan with careful consideration of expenditures and planning from all town committees. I have expanded the long-term road improvement schedule and have involved the entire town board in the planning process.
The pledge to “protect” includes our great lake, the fire department, rescue department and the police department. As your town chair, I have invested more in the town fire and rescue departments than during any similar period of time since the 1980s. We have completed the largest lake management project since the 1980s and have maintained a strong, dedicated police force through open contract negotiations and support of their capital needs.
All of this has been accomplished while keeping taxes stable or lower for town of Delavan residents.
The work is not finished as the town will be challenged with new development, tight budgets and pressure on our environmental resources.
I am asking for your support this April as you vote for the town chairman that will be responsible for working through the challenges of the next two years.
RYAN SIMONS
Town of Delavan
