Janesville, WI (53545)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this evening. A few snow showers developing late. Low 22F. WNW winds shifting to ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening. A few snow showers developing late. Low 22F. WNW winds shifting to ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30%.