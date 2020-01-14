Alcohol and theaters will prove a bad mix
Allowing alcohol to be served at Wildwood Movies 16 is not a good idea. It is a sad scenario if alcohol sales are the only way to keep Janesville theaters competitive.
I would like to suggest that money designated to create and manage a lounge be used instead to repair all the broken seats in the theater auditoriums and to also increase lighting as a safety factor in the theaters so that people do not kill themselves trying to maneuver around in the dark before and after the movies.
Also, it is ridiculous to think that wandering kids will not be getting the alcoholic drinks. They have fake IDs or will get drinks from older peers or family members and will then have a super time tossing the glow in the dark cups around, and they could very well drive home tipsy.
There must be someone in charge who has more interesting and innovative ideas than sipping martinis out of a glow cup while watching “Frozen II.”
CAROL BLOMGREN
Milton
More resources needed to fight drug problem
The drug problem in Janesville seems to be spiraling out of control. Lack of money and resources is the problem. We have a police department that lags other cities’ departments in per-capita funding of personnel, and our district attorney’s office has one of the highest plea bargaining rates around.
The street crimes unit realizes it needs to have multiple charges against an offender because a large portion of them will be thrown out in trade for a guilty plea. Drug dealers can afford expensive lawyers.
For a segment of our population, drug dealing and the undesirable activities and outcomes associated with it are a way of life, and I fear Janesville has become an easy target to conduct this kind of activity. It disturbs me that there seems to be a trend for people to come here from Illinois and elsewhere to saddle us with their illegal activities, violence and costs associated with it.
Our city council and the state need to step up to the plate and give our police department and the district attorney’s office the tools needed to fully keep up with the problem and send a clear message that this kind of behavior will not be tolerated here.
I think if it went to referendum, most people would rather have their tax dollars going to enforcement and prosecution of these offenders than some of the nonessential things the city currently has on its plate.
JOEL THORN
Janesville