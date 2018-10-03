1st District candidates blew off LWV’s requests
The League of Women Voters of Janesville was relieved to learn that the Democratic and Republican candidates running for the 1st Congressional District seat will participate in a debate in Oak Creek at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 19.
Although this event will be held 80 miles from Janesville, its announcement somewhat lessens our disappointment that neither major party candidate accepted the invitation that we and Forward Janesville extended to them to participate in a candidate forum in Janesville. (Consistent with the League’s nonpartisan policy, we extended our invitation to all three candidates whose names appear on the ballot.)
Our disappointment in the two major party candidates deepened when neither submitted written answers to questions for the Vote411.org voter guide published by the LWV Education Fund. Responses would have provided voters the opportunity to make direct comparisons of the candidates’ priorities and positions on gun violence, climate change and women’s health.
Voters deserve better than this from candidates running for high political office. Voters deserve more rather than fewer opportunities to see candidates engage with one another in public and open forums. Voters deserve to be able to compare directly candidates’ responses to issues and questions posed to them by journalists and organizations that encourage informed and active participation in government.
The LWV wants Janesville area residents to know that you will be able to view the Oak Creek debate online through wiseye.org and jsonline.com. Please watch. Inform and empower yourselves.
LINDA REINHARDT
League of Women Voters of Janesville president
Baldwin getting paid to be an obstructionist
For four years, Sen. Tammy Baldwin sat around doing nothing during her Senate term, and now in the last two years, she’s trying to tell us what a great asset she is for the state of Wisconsin. An obstructionist is an asset?
She voted against the tax cuts, which, as all can see, has been a blessing to our economy. You are all able to buy more. She favors open borders, with free education, health care and college for all illegal aliens, while you have to pay for those services. She’s in favor of Planned Parenthood, where a woman has the right to take care of her own body, but never mind the baby’s body.
Worst of all, you and I are paying Tammy Baldwin, our Senate representative, to interview Judge Brett Kavanaugh, but she said she didn’t have time. Yet, she had time to attend fundraisers in San Francisco and the Hamptons, and then she complained that Leah Vukmir takes outside money. I know Leah Vukmir would have interviewed Kavanaugh, even if she chose to vote “no.” Tammy just votes “no.”
I’m tired of paying her salary for not doing her job. She works for me. I don’t work for her. Finally, she supports the violence and hatred that has stemmed from the Democratic Party since President Trump won the election. Have you heard Tammy tell anyone to stop it? Same goes for Tony Evers and Randy Bryce. This is the Badger State. Go red. Vote red. Tammy must go.
JOE SESEK
Milton
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse