The perfect candidate does not exist
There is something that everyone needs to remember as the Wisconsin presidential primary draws closer. By the time it’s our turn to vote, many of our favorite candidates will have already been removed. However, that does not provide a legitimate excuse to not vote or vote hatefully. There is no such thing as a “perfect candidate”—if that’s your hope, forget it.
Every candidate—Democrat, Republican, Libertarian, etc.—has their own flaws and faults. It is the nature of humans—we are guaranteed to be imperfect. What we each must do as voters is look at their overall records—good, bad or indifferent—and juxtapose that with our own values and beliefs.
We then must ask ourselves a big question: Can we accept those flaws if it means voting for someone who will help the country improve and get stronger? Performing this exercise will help each of us to make a decision that we can be happy with despite each candidate’s flaws and faults. It will ground you in your decision and help you feel more comfortable with your decision.
With the madness that has descended upon our country, what we need are calm heads and rational thinking, not chaos and rash decisions—the latter are what will destroy this country from the inside out.
JAMES FOSS
Janesville
What do Democrats have to offer?
So Joe Biden is winning due to his “electability against Trump.” What is that? What does he have to offer that is better than epic low unemployment, good jobs for so many of us, money in our pockets, welfare rolls at historic lows and protection for the innocent unborn? What pipe dreams are these Democrats chasing after? Anything the Democrats have done lately has been nothing but a big mess! That anyone who could beat Donald Trump is just not going to happen. Stop bashing Trump, and tell us what you really have to offer that would make you a better option than Trump. I don’t think anyone can.
THOMAS H. PAULL
Whitewater
Questions to consider ahead of election
As we approach one of the more critical times in presidential elections in our history, it certainly is a time for introspective reflection on our history, Constitution and the future of our democratic society. Questions in relation to our current leadership would seem to be in order.
Is the veracity of our president without question? With a preponderance of world scientific evidence documenting global climate disaster, is dismissal “out of hand” by our president appropriate? Does the current domestic health plan encompass all our population? Is our military and its resources really the best equipped in the world and does it possess the collective intellect to repel cyber attacks by Russia and other countries? Are the current administration’s policies and actions in relation to North Korea, Iran and other sufficient to protect our homeland? Is our economy based on presidential action or corporate genius? Can our next president really be a deal maker and bring both sides of Congress together to address our nation’s problems and end continuing gridlock?
Hopefully, vote casting will focus on substance rather than “celebrity” and the status quo!
G. FRED GOODSIR
Janesville