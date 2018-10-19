Attacks on Bryce distract from GOP’s true targets
Are we as voters easily led astray? A woman motivated by negative political intent claims Randy Bryce, who is running for Congress, was a deadbeat father. The former wife of Mr. Bryce says the claim is false as Randy Bryce paid all child support, though there was apparently a period of time he fell behind due to sickness.
The Republicans told us that the tax cuts would benefit all and not lead to an increase in the federal deficit. Now we are told by the Republican Senate leader that the reason the deficit has increased is due to the cost of Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid. Do not be led astray by those who deal in falsehood. Those who hide behind false statements and offer misleading information do not have your best interest as their concern.
ALAN J. KROMHOLZ
Whitewater
Love of country means protecting voting rights
Make no doubt about it: Democracy in the United States is in major free fall. Our Constitution has three amendments guaranteeing the citizens the right to vote. The Republicans have been doing everything in their power to prevent anyone who might not vote Republican to be unable to vote.
If you say you love this country and believe in the Constitution and stand for the national anthem but see nothing wrong with a party working so hard to prevent others from voting, then you are a hypocrite. You cannot love this country and idly sit back and let this happen.
My ancestors fought and many died for this country. I am ashamed that this is happening today. This is not honoring their sacrifices.
And, before any Republican should point out that the Democrats did the same in the past, I will agree that that was disgusting. However, claiming it is OK today because it was done in the past is ridiculous. Are we going to repeat the selling of slaves and breeding people like cattle? Are we going to repeat the rule of sterilizing women we don’t think should reproduce? Are we going to start lynching people on the town square? Or are we going to move forward and stand for something right and say no party can do this horrible thing?
MARTHA HAY
Genoa City
Vruwink has been making positive impact for years
I am writing this letter to share my endorsement of Don Vruwink for the 43rd Assembly District seat. Don has dedicated his entire adult life to public service and improving the lives of others around him. From his teaching and coaching careers to his time on the Milton City Council and Milton School Board, he has made a positive impact on thousands of people over the years.
I count myself among these lucky individuals. As a former student and member of Don’s athletic teams, I have seen firsthand his ability to inspire others to persevere and reach to do better. His knowledge and decades of experience have helped him improve the lives of all Wisconsinites in his time in the Assembly. Don’s unique and varied background has allowed him to contribute to many areas of the Assembly’s work. In these polarizing political times, one of Don’s best assets is his desire to work together with others he might not always agree with to do what is best for the Wisconsin taxpayer. Please vote for Don Vruwink on Nov. 6.
RICK MULLEN
Milton
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse