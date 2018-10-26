Gazette driving wedge between city, residents
I read with total disappointment the Oct. 22 “Our Views,” the “thumbs down” to “rejecting developer’s plan.” There might be need for additional multi-family housing, but, more accurately, the plan commission denied rezoning that would allow Dan Weitzel of DK Partnership to offer an area currently zoned residential for regional commercial development. City planning should be complimented for the time and effort expended to assure the comprehensive plan be followed, both to housing and commercial development.
Please reference the map in the City of Janesville Comprehensive Plan (volume 2, chapter 2, page 29). The subject property is currently zoned “planned neighborhood” to include single, two and mixed residential.
Certainly whoever pens the “Our Views” is entitled to their opinion, but to drive a wedge between the city and its residents is destructive at best.
PATRICIA “TRISCH” BASS
Janesville
We should demand higher standards
This afternoon I heard an on-air Donald Trump apologist respond to a question about one of the president’s latest lies with the now-familiar tactic of citing an instance in which Bill Clinton lied. When is someone going to step up and say, “It wasn’t right then and it isn’t right now!”
I’m patiently waiting for candidates who will say, “I may make some mistakes along the way if you elect me, but I will not knowingly lie to you. If I err and something I do or say is proven to be false, I will admit it immediately and will do whatever I can to correct the consequences of that error.”
Today’s typical political defense reminds me of the story of the parson who was asked to do the eulogy for a horse thief. He couldn’t find a single good thing to say about the deceased and settled on simply saying, “His brother was worse.”
We are accepting this kind of defense of our president. We don’t have to. We can and should demand a higher standard.
WILLIAM WILSON
Milton
Loudenbeck a champion for children’s safety
It seems every time I turn on the television or log into social media there are new stories on threats to our children, especially human trafficking and school safety. As a woman and mother, I am sincerely grateful for the commitment Rep. Amy Loudenbeck has made to keeping our kids safe.
In 2011, Rep. Loudenbeck championed early efforts to fight human trafficking, well before it became a recognized statewide threat. Over the past eight years, she has authored numerous laws to protect youth and adults from this brutal form of modern slavery. Her bills have provided additional tools for law enforcement and prosecutors as well as resources for trafficked children and public awareness.
She also supported laws to help child protective services more effectively respond to cases of suspected human trafficking.
Amy also voted to provide $100 million in school safety grants for physical improvements, technical assistance and mental health service to schools all across Wisconsin. My daughter’s school district will benefit from these grants, and that is important to me.
Amy recognizes that safety of our children is a legislative priority! I hope others will join me in voting to re-elect Amy Loudenbeck for the 31st Assembly District.
THERESA ALLEN-HUBKA
Clinton
