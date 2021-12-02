Parker students do need diversity training
I have to agree with Ms. Franks, captain of the Beloit Memorial varsity basketball team. The young women came to play basketball, not to be insulted by the racially targeted, absolutely inappropriate dress of some of the Janesville Parker student body.
Surely Parker Athletic Director Kreger and Principal Laue knew that this type of action was planned. It was posted on social media in advance. Why did they allow this to happen? Action could have been taken at the door by not allowing the inappropriately dressed students in. Who was in charge?
It makes me wonder if our school system is teaching our children to be good citizens, in part by behaving with respect and maturity toward others no matter their ethnicity and/or culture. Diversity training should be required; ignorance and bigotry should be left at home.
ALICE J. HESSENAUER
Janesville
Taking the lives of the innocent vs. the guilty
Why is it that we can so casually speak of abortion and at the same time be so reluctant to accept capital punishment for individuals who are guilty of multiple murders? No matter how this is explained, the fact is, we are ending the lives of innocent humans, and in our reluctance to exercise capital punishment, we are protecting the guilty.
As a father of four, grandfather of 20, and great grandfather of nine, I can’t imagine any one of those children being aborted. What a horrible thought! And yet, like all of us, each one of them was born in blood and pain and with all kinds of risks and inconveniences. Amazingly, shortly after giving birth, most mothers “forget” the anguish and rejoice over having a baby.
While the value of human life is a constant, the extreme contrast of the victims—innocent babies versus proven murderers—makes this categorically different. Because human life is valued so highly, the only way of upholding that value is through taking the life of the guilty party. Obviously, this would be a very sobering and heart-wrenching decision, perhaps somewhat parallel to declaring war on another nation. But this is the price of living in a fallen world.
May God help us to understand the issues as clearly as possible and then to have the courage to live out our decisions in ways that best upholds our constitution and honors our creator.
ROY ANDERSON
Janesville
Thank you, Joe Biden, for being who you’re not
Thank you, Joe Biden, for being the president our nation can be proud of. You honor and treat the office with the great dignity and respect it deserves, without repeatedly giving Congress the finger then hiding behind executive privilege.
You speak honesty and truth to the American people, not disinformation, conspiracy theories and with 40,000 lies spewing daily from a vile, ignorant yap. Your empathy, compassion, and ability to feel the pain of others is second to none, and you offer it freely without having to brag about your own accomplishments or how great you are.
You stand on the world stage with dignity and grace, without having to shove other world leaders out of the way so you can be in the front row puffing out your own chest and mugging for the cameras or while you hold a Bible upside down and backwards with your thumb in the air, like the neighborhood bully throwing sand in everyone else’s face to ruin the play day.
So thank you again, Joe Biden, for being the president our nation can be proud of. And most important of all, thank you for NOT being the despicable, loathsome, reprehensible garbage that was your predecessor.
JIM LANGKAMP
Janesville