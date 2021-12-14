Let’s move on and get everyone vaccinated
According to the CDC as of Monday, Dec. 13, 70% of individuals across the country 12 and older were fully vaccinated. Lafayette and Green counties fell slightly below the national average at 66% and 68% respectively while Rock County fared better at 75%.
All indications are that as winter has set in and the holidays approach, the pace of vaccination has increased slightly, indicating that prior holdouts are warming up to the idea of getting the shot. Our community needs to seize on this moment and do everything it can to push for the finish line and compel everyone to get vaccinated.
This is a plea to local businesses, organizations, media outlets, churches and civic groups to amplify the vaccination messaging. In our daily life we should be surrounded by the message “Let’s move on! Get vaxxed!”
We should see it on flashy billboards and every commercial break on the radio should echo the same. Colorful posters on storefronts, announcements in the break room at local manufacturers, emails to employees at the office (or at home). We should be drowning in the message.
One year after the approval of vaccines, they are safe, widely available and remain the most effective tool to stop the community spread and mutation of the coronavirus. I’m ready to move on! How about you?
MATT SHEAFFER
Monroe
Milton district’s ‘Backward Plan’ yields poor results
Recently the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction released its annual district scorecard report. If you listen to the Milton School District, “Milton ranks in the top 30 percent of school districts in Wisconsin with an overall score of 67.4.”
This is a very misleading claim because the 67.4 score actually ranks in the bottom 30% of accountability scores across the 421 public school districts in Wisconsin. The MSD accountability score drop of 14% was more than four times faster than the state average drop of 3% in 2020-21. Also, the district’s overall rating dropped from “exceeds expectations” to “meets expectations.”
How does DPI support the claim that MSD ranks in the top 30% of school districts in the state? It is based upon the achievement score, which is a weighted score based on student proficiency in English and math and is based upon an average of the last three annual scorecards. So over the past three scorecards, MSD ranked in the top 30% of school districts in Wisconsin.
Let’s think about this for a minute. If your child came home and said he or she received an F in math this year but don’t worry because they got A’s the previous two years so the average is a B, would you be satisfied?
It is time to rename the Milton Forward Plan the Milton Backward Plan and to demand more transparency and accountability of the school board and superintendent.
DAN DEFORE
Janesville
Walworth County Fair wasn’t safe for some
I used to be a great fan of the Walworth County Fair. As a 4-H leader and booth volunteer for multiple community organizations, I have attended the Walworth County Fair and related events for more than two decades.
I have received multiple mailings from Walworth County Agricultural Society candidates, touting their qualifications. Quotes of “a lifetime of positive experiences,” “creating memories for the next generation of fair-goers,’’ “make sure every fair attendee and exhibitor have an enjoyable experience” and “family-friendly event” ring hollow to me this year.
The Democratic Party of Walworth County Fair Booth has a history of being personable, polite and engaging. This past year, we experienced attempted vandalism, overt threats and repeated attempts at intimidation, vulgarity (spitting and obscene gestures) and profanity.
Neighboring vendors were concerned for our safety, and multiple calls to security were made, which were promptly responded to and handled appropriately and professionally. These behaviors were fueled by merchandise sold by vendors and vitriolic messaging at a grandstand event. This was not a safe environment for our volunteers and thousands of visitors.
According to the Walworth County Fair Vendor Agreement, “the fair reserves the rights to deny display and/or sale of any items ... which are inappropriate.”
If the Walworth County Agricultural Society truly wants to hold family-friendly and enjoyable experiences, they need to be more accessible and transparent, reexamine their mission and provide a nonhostile environment for all fair-goers.
ELLEN M. HOLLY
Chairperson, Democratic Party of Walworth County