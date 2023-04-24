"A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed."
That is the full and complete text of the Second Amendment, rather ambiguous and vague. What needs to be remembered here is that this was written, then ratified, in 1791.
It was a time when there was no national Army. General Washington had surrendered his commission along with the Continental Army in December 1783 to Congress. It was the individual states' responsibility to arm and protect themselves. State militias were organized.
So, if there was a "call to arms" the militia had the means and arms to defend themselves. The state National Guards eventually took over for the militias, thus disbanding all but a few radical factions.
Over the years the Supreme Court has had opinions regarding the interpretation of the amendment. The Supreme court has consistently recognized that the Second Amendment is compatible with strong firearm regulations. Despite this, the gun lobby, aka, the NRA, has repeatedly tried (and succeeded) to invalidate gun safety laws. I'm no lawyer, but in my humble opinion, here's what needs to happen:
First, we need to rid the court of the justices that lied to secure their seat. We all know who they are. Then new judges need to be appointed that do not have a political agenda or have been bought and paid for by the NRA or endorsed by the Federalist Society. Then a suit needs to be filed eliminating hand guns and weapons of war! Who needs a semi-automatic weapon to hunt deer? No sport in that.
I'm tired of fretting about going to church, or the mall, or the Post Office, or a restaurant, anywhere. I'm not a grandmother yet, but I fear for most of my friends' grandchildren's safety in just attending school.
We should not have to live this way. This is the United State of America, and we are no longer the "land of the free." We have become prisoners and the crazies with the guns are the guards.
How have we allowed this to happen? Action needs to be taken, now. This slaughtering of our people should no longer be tolerated just so the gun companies can continue to make record profits. Let's act.