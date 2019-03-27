The Rock County chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) would like to express our disappointment in the March 20 story about a man attempting to die by suicide. The original photo you published online was disturbing to say the least. Although you did change the photo, you still felt compelled to show a different photo of this person in a mental health crisis. We hope you would never post a photo of a severely injured victim of a car crash. Though this person's injuries are not visible, they are present and just as severe. In addition, there is a risk of "copycat" suicides increasing when the story explicitly describes the suicide attempt method, uses dramatic or graphic headlines or images, provides repeated or extensive coverage or sensationalizes or glamorizes the person's death or suicide attempt.

Our hope is that you, the editorial staff, re-evaluate your policy on how you report such incidents. Please feel free to reach out to us or another mental health advocacy organization for guidance. We do applaud your listing of help lines at the conclusion of your story. However, we feel it should have been IN the story for better visibility. If you know of someone contemplating self-harm, please reach out to Rock County Crisis Intervention: 608-757-5025, National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 800-273-8255, NAMI HELPLINE: 800-950-6264 or text NAMI to 741741.

LINDSAY STEVENS

Rock County chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness executive director

CRAIG KLEMENTZ

NAMI board of directors member