There has been much debate over the funding of the proposed Woodman's Sports and Convention Center and the suggestion that the project be placed on a referendum for public input. There has been ample time for public input at city council meetings and other meetings held to discuss the project.

The most important role of a city council member is to make those tough decisions. That is what they are elected to do. They should listen to their constituents, pro and con, and then make a decision that they believe is in the best interest of the community.

