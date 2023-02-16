There has been much debate over the funding of the proposed Woodman's Sports and Convention Center and the suggestion that the project be placed on a referendum for public input. There has been ample time for public input at city council meetings and other meetings held to discuss the project.
The most important role of a city council member is to make those tough decisions. That is what they are elected to do. They should listen to their constituents, pro and con, and then make a decision that they believe is in the best interest of the community.
Not everyone will agree and time will tell if the decision was in the best interest of the city. Should the project go forward and the Woodman Sports and Convention Center be built, hopefully some of those that oppose the center will come to support it.
I have been in favor of the sports and convention center since it was proposed. The economic benefit will be a great benefit to the city.
I attended the meeting held by the Gruber Group and heard council member Miller speak about the “missed opportunities” Janesville had by not having such a venue.
In addition to the benefit from the ice rinks hosting the Janesville Jets, plus other ice-skating events and tournaments, there is potentially great economic benefit from the convention center portion of the structure.
Council member Miller did not elaborate on the “missed opportunities” but I can only imagine: large meetings, conferences, expos, etc.
Janesville needs a venue to host larger events. I can speak from some experience. In the 1990’s, the Janesville Police Department hosted meetings of the Police Executive Group, bringing a large number of police chiefs and staff members to Janesville. In 1998, the police department hosted the 3-day Wisconsin Police Chiefs Annual Mid-Winter Conference with 275 registered attendees and 100 vendors. The impact to the local economy was $253,000. The conference was held at the Holiday Inn Express but the venue was viewed as being limited. Janesville was fortunate to host the Mid-Winter Conference.
In 2003, the city of Janesville's Department of Public Works hosted a conference with 260 registered attendees and 100 vendors with an economic impact of $243,000.
Creating conference space double the size of existing venues doubles the ability to create economic impact by hosting larger events. The proposed conference center space would not detract from existing venues, but would provide for the opportunity to host large events.
Funding of the Woodman Sports and Convention Center is the “elephant in the room.” A total of $32.3 million has been committed. The city of Janesville has committed to $17.3 million, Woodman’s Market has pledged $3 million, the Friends $7 million, and Sen. Baldwin’s appropriation $5 million.
That equals $32.3 million. There remains the request for $15 million from the state of Wisconsin and some other pledges that have not been finalized.
Hopefully, the funding can be finalized soon so that the project can go forward.