Do you trust the government? Why do so many people answer “no” to this question?
It wasn’t always this way, so how did we get to this point?
First, let’s define what that trust should look like. Government should provide leadership and resources that will better the lives of “we the people.”
If resources are stripped away from the government, then it becomes even harder to deliver for the people. The result is policy failures and reduced trust in government. Beginning with the laissez-faire/trickle-down economics of the Reagan era a gross neglect of infrastructure, safety nets, etc. resulted in a cycle of disinvestment that has lasted until 2019.
During this period, we saw huge tax cuts for the ultra-wealthy resulting in huge wealth transference upward and record federal deficits while middle-class wages and wealth declined. Trust/public confidence can only be re-established if the public sees good public investment and policy.
Let’s use infrastructure as an example; we were ranked 13th in the world in 2019. Finally, we’re seeing significant investment via the Biden Infrastructure law which even had a trickle of support on the Republican side. After one year there were 6,900 specific projects underway which include rebuilding roads, bridges, ports and airports, upgrading public transit and rail systems, replacing lead pipes to provide clean water, cleaning up pollution, providing high-speed internet, delivering cheaper and cleaner energy — and creating thousands of jobs.
That’s short a recap of the big part of the cause and an example of what the future should look like. Just follow the money as they say and if you do you’ll see the real truths about what’s happening in politics today.
Meanwhile, the billionaire media has trained many Americans to believe the problem lies elsewhere: with immigrants, black people, and even “the libs” us democrats with the result being the fabrication of this enormous division among our citizenry that has included a breakdown of our governmental institutions, violence, insurrection (shamefully), and a threat to the very core of our democracy.
A good job has been done deceiving us but we’re on the right track now and with some hard work in the coming years we can regain that trust and have a government that works for “We the People.” Please join in that effort, history is made by those who participate.