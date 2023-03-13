Here we go again. The Milton school board wants the voters of the Milton School District to pass a referendum for $9,500,000 dollars. This school board never has seen a tax increase that they did not like.

In April 2019 the voters gave the school district $5.9 to help with the schools in Milton. This was shortly after the voters gave the Milton School District money to build new schools and update other schools.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you