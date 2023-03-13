Here we go again. The Milton school board wants the voters of the Milton School District to pass a referendum for $9,500,000 dollars. This school board never has seen a tax increase that they did not like.
In April 2019 the voters gave the school district $5.9 to help with the schools in Milton. This was shortly after the voters gave the Milton School District money to build new schools and update other schools.
Ask the people in this school district who are living on Social Security if they can afford to pay more taxes. Maybe the can go cold in the winter hot in the summer and cut their grocery bill in half to pay for more taxes. Ask the farmer who is struggling to pay for seeds and fertilizer for his land to feed us if he can afford to pay more taxes. Ask the young couple how just bought a new house if they can afford to pay more taxes. Ask the rest of us who are paying a lot more for gas, heat, electricity and food because of President Biden.
The school is short of money but they had enough money to buy a new Suburban to take people around with. This don't sound like they are that short of money.
Talk to your family, friends, nabobs and every one else you know and beg them to vote no in the April Elections. Saving your taxes depends on it.