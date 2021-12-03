Why is it that we can so casually speak of abortion and at the same time be so reluctant to accept capital punishment for individuals who are guilty of multiple murders? No matter how this is explained, the fact is, we are ending the lives of innocent humans, and in our reluctance to exercise capital punishment, we are protecting the guilty.
As a father of four, grandfather of 20, and great grandfather of nine, I can’t imagine any one of those children being aborted. What a horrible thought! And yet, like all of us, each one of them was born in blood and pain and with all kinds of risks and inconveniences. Amazingly, shortly after giving birth, most mothers “forget” the anguish and rejoice over having a baby.
While the value of human life is a constant, the extreme contrast of the victims—innocent babies versus proven murderers—makes this categorically different. Because human life is valued so highly, the only way of upholding that value is through taking the life of the guilty party. Obviously, this would be a very sobering and heart-wrenching decision, perhaps somewhat parallel to declaring war on another nation. But this is the price of living in a fallen world.
May God help us to understand the issues as clearly as possible and then to have the courage to live out our decisions in ways that best upholds our constitution and honors our creator.