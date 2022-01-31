After hearing that many people were complaining to the city of Janesville about the current parking arrangement on West Milwaukee Street, we decided to file a Freedom of Information Act request to receive and review such complaints.
Of the four formal complaints the city said it had received, we received three. One of the individuals that expressed his concern was City Manager Mark Freitag.
While Freitag highlighted some safety concerns, he also stated in his email that “our downtown business owners sometimes lose focus. They focus too much on parking and convenience and forget that business success revolves around good products, good prices, and good customer service.”
As business owners, this statement concerns us. It implies that our city manager does not believe that we provide good products, good prices and good customer service. We know this to be untrue.
We do our best to be strong members of the Janesville community who provide not only quality products, prices and customer service but also embody what it means to be good community stewards.
Two safety concerns Freitag has not addressed are speed management and intersection management.
We would like to extend Freitag a formal invitation to visit Janesville’s downtown businesses so that he, too, can experience what our customers experience on a daily basis.
We would also encourage members of city council to take Freitag's comments into account as they consider his evaluation. Perhaps it is he who has really lost focus.
OWNERS OF: 808 Cheesecake, Classy Rascals Children’s Boutique, Grafft Investments, Home Again Consignments, Inspired Spaces, O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, Studio Redesign, Studios at 107, The Glass Garden and Velvet & Tulle Boutique