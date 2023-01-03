For decades the climate crowd has distorted the evidence to make their points. For example, the late climate scientist, Dr. Steven Schneider admitted this statement "so we have to offer up some scary scenarios, make simplified dramatic statements and little mention of any doubts one might have" So it seems much of what is reported about climate change is driven by a political agenda rather than science.
1,100 scientists and professionals downgraded the propaganda and claimed that there is no climate emergency. Climate Intelligence (CLINTEL) disparaged scientists and politicians who have been promoting unsubstantial alarms about weather extremes.
1,152 signatures of this view were aired by CLINTEL and come from 15 separate countries. Climate change is far less frightening than we’ve been told by the mainstream news and the United Nations and not one of Al Gore’s predictions has ever come true.
Climate change should be last on the list of the issues confronting America. Our broken border, out of control spending, inflation and the moral decay of our society need a lot more attention than playing God with our climate. It's another ploy to divide us and open up the gates of Hell even more.
Global warming and carbon dioxide brings climate change that have many benefits such as longer growing seasons, less frost and make land more suitable for crop production.
The climate solution that the progressives seek does more harm than good and will cost trillions with no gain. Just ask Australia who scrapped their attempts for that reason.
If it was truly about the climate, they would not have to lie, distort, and manipulate their data.
Climate change is a " false crisis" designed to win support for U.N control over the world’s industry and to limit every ones 'freedom to travel by only public transportation.