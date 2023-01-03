For decades the climate crowd has distorted the evidence to make their points. For example, the late climate scientist, Dr. Steven Schneider admitted this statement "so we have to offer up some scary scenarios, make simplified dramatic statements and little mention of any doubts one might have" So it seems much of what is reported about climate change is driven by a political agenda rather than science.

1,100 scientists and professionals downgraded the propaganda and claimed that there is no climate emergency. Climate Intelligence (CLINTEL) disparaged scientists and politicians who have been promoting unsubstantial alarms about weather extremes.

