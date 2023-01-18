Everyone has heard all about the Trump Mara logo fiasco. The biggest question now is will the former president be indicted on federal charges. Everyone has an opinion on this.
My take is that President Biden and the Department of Justice have now realized that this has turned into a political circus. They have concluded that this was a terrible mistake and need to find a way out of this.
Meanwhile, political polls have come out indicating that Biden would beat Trump in a head-to-head 2024 election. My feeling is that they are correct. Trump has way too much baggage to overcome. However, these same polls indicate that Gov. Ron DeSantis would beat President Biden if the elections were held today.
Some have speculated that if Ron DeSantis opts to run for the presidency in 2024 and wins the Republican nomination, Donald Trump will run under another party name and split the republican vote, giving President Biden the victory.
Obviously, this is all speculation. However, this is not out of the realm of possibility.
Back to Biden’s and the DOJ scam
I believe that the uproar over finding confidential and classified documents in the various locations associated with the president is a well-orchestrated scam to give Trump a “ free get out of jail card."
This all but assures that the DOJ will not prosecute Trump. My reasoning …timing of finding these documents, leaking of this by Biden’s attorney’s, lack of the FBI getting involved as they did with Trump and the bias reporting by mainstream news.
The end result is that one way or the other, Trump wins the nomination or splits the party, and Biden wins the presidency in 2024.