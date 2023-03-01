It is time to champion future growth and development in Janesville.
When I was 18, I wrote a letter to the editor about the importance of building a performing arts center in this community. In the end, the facility was championed by this community and JPAC has been an obvious success for our Janesville.
Today we have multiple capital projects underway that have the ability to continue that success. At least two of these projects, The Woodman’s Center and children’s museum, actually repurpose/activate major corridors in our community.
Both should be championed just like JPAC was back in the early 2000’s. Why? Because it is good for Janesville. Our kids and the future generations deserve to have things to do and have access to activities that promote a healthy lifestyle and promote education. They also deserve to live in a place that is healthy financially, and when you have projects that will impact 100,000-plus people per year and attract people from all over the region to live, shop, and play here… that is a good thing.
I am a father of two. I often must take them to Rockford or Madison (especially in the winter) to find things to do. I prefer not to do that. I also look at the youth in the community that aren’t my children.
You see things like a children’s museum that has the ability to provide affordable programming options in the downtown area targeted towards a young population, and you can’t help but see that as an investment in them. Just look how often the Bubbler is used downtown -- now magnify that type of activation by tenfold. When you look at the Woodman’s Center -- you can stimulate the mall by giving it a new anchor store that isn’t retail-- it is space activation. That is good for all the small businesses in or surrounding the mall.
My ask is to take time to look at how far we have come. Janesville is a city of hard-working people that have figured out a lot. This is an opportunity to look and see what the next phase of development is for our city. Let’s not shy away from this.