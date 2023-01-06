I, too received a copy of what I would call a newsletter regarding forced taxpayer funding of a third ice arena in Janesville. I found it very informative, and very much in the same tone as every average Joe citizen I have spoken to.. at least one hundred, on the subject.
When people learn that they are already paying for 2 ice rinks in Janesville and that 2 of the people pushing this theft are millionaires from Madison, their tone becomes far saltier than that of the flyer.
Especially if asked their opinion standing in front of the egg display at Woodman's. People seemed more interested in funding their next meal than in funding a legacy for the Woodman family. Perhaps that word did not reach Clint Woodman in his $3 million Lake Mendota mansion? Or GOP operative/Janesville Jets owner Bill McCoshen in his Fitchburg mansion? Odd that they don't want this "wonderful opportunity" closer to their homes, isn't it?
In the Gazette story, Mr. Jackson does not dispute any facts in the flyer. He simply criticizes the formatting and the fact that it is anonymous. Apparently, whoever put this out doesn't have a Madison millionaire at their disposal to pay for things like those professional T-shirts worn by well heeled east siders who felt that their daughters "really liking to skate" and "pride when showing out-of-towners around" were good enough reasons to steal from people whose "pride" comes from (just barely) feeding their own daughters and sons. And given the lack of justice for those standing up for truth these days, one can hardly blame them for being anonymous.
As for Mr. Jackson, I'd say a flyer is the least of his worries. The former pastor has clearly chosen which master he will serve. The people of Janesville he has betrayed with his support for this monstrosity will not forget his betrayal. Worry more about the "non earthly Master" than your millionaire friends, Mr. Jackson. Rather than criticizing a bunch of freedom fighters, remember from whose Hand that freedom comes. Remind your rich friends about camels and needles. You may be able to save your soul, if not your seat on the council.
Oh, and, Clint Woodman.. the Hy-Vee opens next month... just sayin'.