I, too received a copy of what I would call a newsletter regarding forced taxpayer funding of a third ice arena in Janesville. I found it very informative, and very much in the same tone as every average Joe citizen I have spoken to.. at least one hundred, on the subject.

When people learn that they are already paying for 2 ice rinks in Janesville and that 2 of the people pushing this theft are millionaires from Madison, their tone becomes far saltier than that of the flyer.

