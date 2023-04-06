The John Hopkins Center for Gun Violence found four policies effective in lowering the rates of fatal mass shootings: banning large capacity magazines, raising the purchase age to 21for semi-automatic rifles, red flag laws and background checks.
I contacted my state legislators and the Republican leaders of the Assembly and Senate asking if they would support gun reform legislation aligned with these policies. My Assembly person responded quickly, while the Senate leader responded after five weeks of requests. Neither would commit to any legislative action. My state senator and the assembly leader did not respond after eight attempts to gain their views.
My final plea to these legislators for gun safety legislation occurred on March 27, 2023, the day of the Tennessee school shooting and the day the Republican co-chair of the Joint Finance Committee announced removal of the gun violence prevention measures from the 2023-2025 budget.
Without fair election districts, legislators are free to ignore constituents and represent only the wishes of their party and donors. Wisconsin’s gerrymandered election districts permits Republican control of the legislature without winning a majority of the statewide vote.
Party politicians -- not people -- govern Wisconsin. Until fair maps exist we are without a voice in our government. It is time to call for binding referendums on issues important to Wisconsinites such as voting rights, drinking water free of forever chemicals, fair voting maps, reproductive rights and sensible gun regulations if we are to have a government “of, by and for the people.”