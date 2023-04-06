The John Hopkins Center for Gun Violence found four policies effective in lowering the rates of fatal mass shootings: banning large capacity magazines, raising the purchase age to 21for semi-automatic rifles, red flag laws and background checks.

I contacted my state legislators and the Republican leaders of the Assembly and Senate asking if they would support gun reform legislation aligned with these policies. My Assembly person responded quickly, while the Senate leader responded after five weeks of requests. Neither would commit to any legislative action. My state senator and the assembly leader did not respond after eight attempts to gain their views.

