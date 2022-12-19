With the countless issues the COVID-19 pandemic brought to light, the pressing, time-sensitive, rising rates of youth mental health concerns throughout the state of Wisconsin is demanding to be addressed.
Mental health issues affecting youth affect us all: the children themselves, their families/support systems, many relationships within our community. If you do not believe that you’re directly connected to a struggling young person, who do you know that is?
Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction (DPI) published data this month from the voluntary Youth Risk Behavior Survey, updating on the shocking severity of mental health challenges that youth today face.
Anxiety is the most frequently reported issue affecting more than half of survey participants, followed by persistent feelings of hopelessness which affect more than a third of youth surveyed. With rates increasing rapidly in recent years, Wisconsin youth are experiencing the highest suicidal ideation rates since 2003. Within the last 12 months, 18.1% of students report seriously considering suicide ; 8.5% reporting an active attempt on their life.
Nearly 36,000 children in Wisconsin who experienced a major depressive episode in the last year did not receive mental health treatment for the issue. Increasing access for students to mental health services is consistently the most effective, research supported method of improving support for youth, their families, and improving communities.
Unfortunately, in Wisconsin over 10% of the youth in need of services in the last year were unable to obtain them due to their families having private insurance plans that did not cover their needs.
State Superintendent Dr. Jill Underly has committed to implementing policies for change to develop mental health resource availability to students in school to increase overall youth’s opportunities to self-advocate and reach out, and to help balance some of the challenges of families with a child facing mental health issues.
Staying informed of policies regarding mental health in schools by using local sources, such as the GazetteXtra, as well as statewide resources like the DPI website are a great place to start getting involved.
Supporting government representatives working on those policies, including city leadership and participating in school board meetings, is another way to take action for the cause. Most of all reaching out, for example through community organized programs like the Boys and Girls Club, or to their families is direct and effective. If you know someone who may be struggling, kindness can make all the difference.