Can you hear us now? That should be the headline for any story on the county board meeting on April 27, 2023.
Several disgusted citizens spoke up against recent board activity. The appointment of Wes Davis, former board member and Bostwick crony, over the people's favored candidate Mike Schwarz did not sit well with many.
Maybe because it was two of Bostwick's former appointees who led the prior meeting's walk out? The walkout was in response to Supervisor Zoril's objection to the resolution supporting the YWCA's "Stand against Racism Week."
Mr. Zoril wisely objected to nearly 90% of the county's population being labeled as racist simply because they are white. He also spoke about his own experience with the YWCA's Diversity/Equity/Inclusivity training, citing several racist quotes contained therein that could have left the county open to lawsuits over hostile work environments.
Apparently, those who walked out of the prior meeting lacked a factual rebuttal and/or the courage to stay and present it. A weeks worth of front page lies in this paper and even more racist tropes did not deter commenters who had the common sense to realize that you can't eliminate racism by adding to it, or those who recognized the tools of cultural Marxism and its two main goals - to gain control politically and to destroy a culture that prevents Marxism from succeeding in the first goal.
The week of personal attacks on Mr. Zoril were seen by many for what they were: an attack on one of the few supervisors actually doing his job, protecting the interests of all county residents by exposing the corrupt tactics of the county board.
Commenters noted that the walk out and other previous "pile ons" of Mr. Zoril were unfair and unprofessional and need to end. Perhaps being unfair and unprofessional and violating the board's own rules relates to a comment on the board doing things simply because "that's how they've always done them."
Maybe the board has always been "unfair'" and "unprofessional?" The clear message on April 27, 2023 was that "doing things wrong because that's how we've always done it" is no longer acceptable to the people of this county.