No, I am not going to discuses the multi-million dollar disaster that are the expressway ramp intersections that cause congestion, waste time, increase fuel consumption, cause environmental damage and kill people.

I am not discussing the ridiculous street markings that destroy vehicles and the asphalt, cause congestion, destroy the environment and destroy the sewage system for non-existent bicycles. I want to talk about the concrete crash pile that has been erected in the middle of South Oakhill and Kellogg.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you