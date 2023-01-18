No, I am not going to discuses the multi-million dollar disaster that are the expressway ramp intersections that cause congestion, waste time, increase fuel consumption, cause environmental damage and kill people.
I am not discussing the ridiculous street markings that destroy vehicles and the asphalt, cause congestion, destroy the environment and destroy the sewage system for non-existent bicycles. I want to talk about the concrete crash pile that has been erected in the middle of South Oakhill and Kellogg.
So far, the city has caused at least 4 accidents in as many months and their bizarre structure is already pulverized from people crashing into it. They have replaced the “middle of the street” sign at least 3 times already.
They created a dangerous obstruction that serves no purpose whatsoever in the middle of the intersection. First off, no one crosses the street there, not even school children. It makes turning left impossible for trucks, vehicles with trailers, buses, and yes emergency vehicles. (Property can be damaged and people can die).
Where a left turn lane for westbound Kellogg to Oakhill should be they senselessly painted stripes so someone turning left obstructs all westbound Kellogg traffic. A pulled over bus accomplishes the same thing, everyone senselessly stops. The rubble pile obstructs the smooth flow of traffic when someone is turning left in several directions. The design appears to be the work of someone missing faculties.
Please, someone bulldoze that disaster out of the middle of the street. Doing nothing is better than what they have done. Again, install stop signs or a pedestrian activated red light. Everyone, contact your council members.