The Wisconsin Republican-Party has passed the reins to election conspiracy theorists that’d rather thwart our democracy than defend it.
Last year, Republicans in the state legislature passed a litany of voter-suppression bills and wasted millions of taxpayer dollars on Michael Gableman’s election “investigation.” Extremist election deniers like David Clarke and Scott Presler have traveled statewide campaigning for Republican candidates, and several have launched campaigns centered on election lies.
Unlike many Republicans, I’ve no doubt elections in Wisconsin are safe and secure. Most Wisconsinites feel likewise, having rejected election-deniers wherever they’ve appeared. But we can’t let our guard down yet. With such a high-stakes race for U.S. Senate arriving soon, we must ensure election deniers like Gableman, Clarke, and Janel Brandtjen are kept far away from power.
Even in the Wisconsin Supreme Court race, the Republican-Party has thrown its support behind Dan Kelly, who advised the GOP on their fake elector scheme that would have overturned the legitimate results of Wisconsin’s 2020 election. I have zero confidence that Dan Kelly, or anyone supported by the GOP, would do the right thing to protect our democracy.
I urge you to vote for candidates that will defend Wisconsin’s democracy from those who seek to destroy it.