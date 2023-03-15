The Wisconsin Republican-Party has passed the reins to election conspiracy theorists that’d rather thwart our democracy than defend it.

Last year, Republicans in the state legislature passed a litany of voter-suppression bills and wasted millions of taxpayer dollars on Michael Gableman’s election “investigation.” Extremist election deniers like David Clarke and Scott Presler have traveled statewide campaigning for Republican candidates, and several have launched campaigns centered on election lies.

