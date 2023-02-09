We are closing in on another State Supreme Court election in Wisconsin and we have been presented with four candidates who are listed as nonpartisan.

After reviewing all four I’ve come to the conclusion Wisconsin has a very questionable court that has leaned full support to every Republican belief system there is. Kelly a self proclaimed total republican who has voted and supported gerrymandering to the nth degree, as well as has J. Dorow.

