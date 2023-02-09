We are closing in on another State Supreme Court election in Wisconsin and we have been presented with four candidates who are listed as nonpartisan.
After reviewing all four I’ve come to the conclusion Wisconsin has a very questionable court that has leaned full support to every Republican belief system there is. Kelly a self proclaimed total republican who has voted and supported gerrymandering to the nth degree, as well as has J. Dorow.
Dorow is trying to use her recent trial which was a slam dunk that anyone could have won given the evidence. The only two candidates who have gone on record as being against gerrymandering and for women’s rights are Protasiewicz and Mitchell.
We are currently functioning from an 1800s law which is outdated and is reminiscent of the Jim Crow laws of that time period. Yet our current Supreme Court has seen no reason to change it or update it, as do the current Republican’s in power. They have no motivation to make our elections honest and fair with no zigzag map drawings using these gerrymandering maps that ensure their continued power.
I believe Judge Protasiewicz is the answer to doing away with gerrymandering and updating the 1800s law. Please consider your vote, it will either give Wisconsin the ability to say we have a non biased election system or if not, we have a rigged system we allowed to exist through our voting practices.