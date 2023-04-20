I am a father concerned with the right to bodily autonomy of my daughter and my granddaughter.
It is an outrage that politicians are making health care decisions for women.
The current abortion ban in Wisconsin - enacted before women had the right to vote - takes away their bodily autonomy and is a threat to their health, fertility, and life.
Doctors have spent twelve years getting a medical education and training. Doctors and patients should be making medical decisions. Not politicians.
Wisconsin women will die under the current 1849 Wisconsin law. Abortion bans prioritize an embryo - even a dead one - over the lives and future fertility of women and girls. The treatment for unexpelled miscarriage and ectopic pregnancy is abortion.
Every woman of childbearing years is in danger: No form of birth control is 100% effective.
Many religions do not oppose abortion. Some prioritize the mother's life. Some view a fetus as part of the mother's body until capable of life on its own. Abortion should be protected under the right to freedom of religion.
Everyone should be able to make decisions about their own health care with their own doctors, families, partners, and religious counselors.
Abortion bans will affect fathers and partners. Your wives’, daughters’-in-law, and daughters' lives are in danger because politicians are legislating medical treatment.