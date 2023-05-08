A garden is a beautiful thing this time of year. Life bursting forth from the ground, colorful and vibrant. But just as the definition of 'salad' is fluent in this part of the country (potato salad, anyone?), gardens can be many things; the most audacious garden yet isn't coming to a backyard near you, but rather a field next to the Rock County Jail.
Alliant Energy is building a 30 acre, 2.25 MW generating 'solar garden'. The idea is that Alliant customers can 'subscribe' to blocks of solar panels in the 'garden', electing to purchase clean, non-emissions-generating energy over that produced by local natural gas or coal sources.
This is a welcome and much-needed option for the vast majority of the residents of Janesville, many of who either cannot afford solar panels, do not have the space to put them on their house, live in a multi-unit development without the option to construct panels, or just want to find a simple, hassle-free way of indirectly decarbonizing their lifestyle.
The fight against the climate crisis takes many forms; the transition to renewables will take many forms as well. The more options our citizens have to engage in the process, such as being able to subscribe to the generation of solar power at a centralized hub like this, will help ease into the transition and improve the equitable access to clean energy.
As a bonus, this garden will have a lot less wear and tear on your knees!