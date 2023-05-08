A garden is a beautiful thing this time of year. Life bursting forth from the ground, colorful and vibrant. But just as the definition of 'salad' is fluent in this part of the country (potato salad, anyone?), gardens can be many things; the most audacious garden yet isn't coming to a backyard near you, but rather a field next to the Rock County Jail.

Alliant Energy is building a 30 acre, 2.25 MW generating 'solar garden'. The idea is that Alliant customers can 'subscribe' to blocks of solar panels in the 'garden', electing to purchase clean, non-emissions-generating energy over that produced by local natural gas or coal sources.

